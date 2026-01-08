With weather warnings in place over the coming days, plans to support patients, staff and services have been issued by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
Betsi is advising people to keep themselves well and take extra care if travelling to hospital for an appointment amidst the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow, ice, and cold conditions in North Wales from this evening into tomorrow morning. Some areas, especially higher ground, may see 5-20 cm of snow, icy roads, and travel disruption.
“Our hospitals remain incredibly busy at this time as we continue to manage the usual winter demand placed on our services,” a health board spokesperson said.
“Alongside this, we have faced additional pressures from seasonal infections and respiratory viruses, as well as the impact of the adverse weather that hit the region last weekend.
“We ask people to check our Local Health Services information to ensure they access care and support at the most appropriate place if they need it. There are a range of services available to people, such as NHS 111 Wales, our minor injury units and pharmacies, that can be accessed quicky and without an appointment.”
They added: “If you’re out and about over the next few days ensure you wrap up warm and wear appropriate footwear as some pavements could be icy and increase the chances of slips and falls.
“We would also encourage people to check on older people or those living alone. The cold weather increases the risk of hypothermia, especially amongst the elderly, as well as increasing the risk of injury such as slipping or falling in icy conditions.”
