The Met Office has issued a new snow warning for Thursday and Friday, with up to 20cm possible in places.
Schools across Wales are closed on Tuesday due to the snow and ice of recent days and forecasters warn there is more on the way.
A yellow warning has been issued from 6pm on Thursday until midday on Friday for much of Wales.
The warning says: "Storm Goretti likely to bring heavy snow leading to disruption and difficult travelling conditions.
"A deep area of low pressure will move across the south of the UK during Thursday and into Friday bringing a mixture of rain, snow and strong winds.
"A spell of heavy snow is likely to develop over higher ground in south Wales later on Thursday before rain turns to snow more widely over parts of England and Wales during Thursday night. In some areas, 5-10 cm of snow may settle with the potential for up to 20 cm in some locations, especially over higher ground. Strong winds may lead to some drifting of snow. Rain and snow will then clear eastwards during Friday.
"This system has been named by Meteo France as the strongest winds associated with Storm Goretti are most likely over northern France."
The warning area avoids coastal areas of Cardigan Bay.
A weather warning is currently in place for ice across much of Wales.
