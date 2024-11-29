Public Health Wales has published a guide to help parents and carers who are worried their child may be vaping.
The guide includes lots of tips for how to spot the potential signs of vaping, and how to approach a conversation about it.
Mary-Ann McKibben, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said:
“We know from a recent report published by Public Health Wales that vaping is on the increase amongst young people in Wales, as it is across the UK.
“This means that parents and carers are going to be concerned about this, and will be looking for guidance on how they should approach the subject with their child.
“This guide is there to help them.”