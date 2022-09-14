Hospital appointments rescheduled due to Queen’s funeral
Subscribe newsletter
HOSPITAL appointments for some patients are being rescheduled by Hywel Dda Health Board due to Monday’s bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
The health board said it is contacting all patients to confirm or rearrange their appointments, “depending on service availability”.
“Whilst all emergency services will be operating as normal, we need to adjust some elements of our planned care services and prioritise patients with urgent care needs wherever possible,” the health board said.
“Our chemotherapy units will be operating as normal on Monday and some surgery for urgent cases will take place at our hospitals.”
Where appointments need to be rescheduled, patients are being contacted over the coming days to re-arrange their appointment “as quickly as possible”.
The health board said that “in some cases, this may mean bringing appointments forward to this week”.
Some face-to-face outpatient appointments will still go ahead, and some may be held as an online/virtual appointment on Monday.
If you have an appointment on Monday, and have not been contacted by 1pm on Friday, contact the health board’s communication hub on 0300 3038322 or email [email protected] for further information and guidance.
GP surgeries and most community pharmacies and dental services will also be closed on Monday, with a bank holiday out of hours service provided instead.
People requiring repeat prescriptions are encouraged to arrange them in advance.
All urgent and emergency care services will continue as normal
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your support and patience,” the health board said.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |