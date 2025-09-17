Hywel Dda University Health Board and University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to extend their partnership.
Signed at an event on UWTSD’s Carmarthen campus, the MOU commits the partners to collaborating in several areas over the next five years, including research and development, enterprise and innovation and workforce education and training.
Hywel Dda’s Chief Executive, Dr Phil Kloer said: “We are really pleased to be continuing to work with University of Wales Trinity Saint David. The partnership between us is long-established and successful.
“Working together is incredibly important when it comes to improving the health, wealth and wellbeing of our communities and the development of a local workforce – it makes us stronger and more far-reaching in our scope.”
