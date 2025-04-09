Hywel Dda University Health Board has announced the appointment of Sharon Daniel as its new Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience.
Sharon has held the role in on an interim basis since January 2024.
Sharon said: “I’m incredibly proud to lead such a dedicated and passionate nursing workforce and I’m excited to work with colleagues to celebrate our achievements and build on them as we look to the future.
“Together, we’ll explore opportunities for interprofessional team working to help deliver our clinical strategy and the very best care for our communities.”
Professor Phil Kloer, Hywel Dda Chief Executive, said: “Sharon has demonstrated outstanding commitment and leadership throughout her career with Hywel Dda.
“I am delighted to announce her appointment.”