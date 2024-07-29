A Hywel Dda University Health Board chief has said they remain “committed” to involving staff and patients as it continues to “develop options for services.”
At the health board’s public meeting on 25 July heard an update on the progress of the Clinical Services Plan.
The plan focuses on nine core services and members heard that the health board will “take more time to work with representative patients, partner organisations and staff.”
Recommendations for options to change services will take place on 28 November and Mark Henwood, Interim Medical Director at Hywel Dda, said the Health Board “remains committed to involving staff, patients, and stakeholders throughout this process and will continue to provide updates as the Clinical Services Plan progresses.”