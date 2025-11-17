Hywel Dda University Health Board is now in its final few weeks of a nine-week engagement to refresh its long-term strategy.
The Health Board is encouraging people to get involved and share their views on what helps them live healthier lives.
Since launching the engagement on 26 September, feedback has been gathered from hundreds of people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.
The engagement asks 11 key questions about how people stay well, access care, and what improvements they would like to see in their local area, healthcare buildings, and digital services.
The engagement exercise remains open on until 28 November and can be found online or by email at [email protected] or by telephone 0300 303 8322 (option 5).
