Wales has been “hurt hardest” by Brexit amid a “mess” of trade barriers, cultural blockades and a “fading” Welsh presence in EU relations, Senedd committees have warned.
Delyth Jewell led an “unprecedented” cross-committee inquiry which found “unanimous” agreement from witnesses that the UK-EU trade deal has not benefited Wales.
The Plaid Cymru politician warned the Welsh Government was not informed of UK priorities in advance, leaving Wales with a “diminishing voice” and no “seat at the table”.
Ms Jewell, who chairs the Senedd’s culture and international relations committee, criticised UK ministers for refusing to give evidence to the inquiry.
“We must take an active role in shaping outcomes that matter to our culture, our economy, our environment, our communities,” she said.
