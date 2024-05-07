Members of Hywel Dda University Health Board have been recognised in the shortlist for the Moondance Cancer Awards for their achievements and innovations in cancer services.
The Moondance Cancer Awards aim to celebrate and spotlight individuals and teams across NHS Wales and its partners who deliver, lead and innovate cancer services.
Over 110 nominations have been shortlisted down to 55 organisations, teams and individuals across 10 categories in areas including early detection and diagnosis, patient experience and cancer treatment.
Finalists named from the Hywel Dda University Health Board include Mr Simone Sebastiani, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon; Rachel Lewis, Allied Health Professional Lead; Jill Williams, Research Nurse and Patricia Rees, Lung Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist; alongside the teams for 24/7 Cancer Treatment Helpline, Prostate Active Care Together (P.A.C.T), Enabling Research for Better Patient Outcomes, Optimising the RDC & Expanding Services and Optimising the Lower GI Pathway Teams.
The second ever awards will be held on Thursday, 13 June at Depot, Cardiff.
Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: “Recognising and celebrating the work of the talented and passionate people across Wales working in cancer services is vital in achieving our shared goal of improving cancer outcomes for patients.”