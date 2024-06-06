Hywel Dda Health Board has urged parents to take up the MMR vaccine for children after a continued measles outbreak in Gwent.
Dr Ardiana Gjini, Executive Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda, said: “Measles is one of the most infectious diseases and nearly everyone who catches it will develop a high fever and a rash.
“One in every 15 people will get severe complications.
“The fall in the take up of the MMR vaccine in recent years means we have many children and people in our communities vulnerable and unprotected against measles.
“The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective.
“I want to urge parents and carers to think of the safety of their children and ensure our communities are protected.”