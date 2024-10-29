The installation of new solar panels, improved heating systems and LED lighting as well as upgrades to roof and pipework insulation is to take place at hospitals across Powys - including Llanidloes and Machynlleth - thanks to £4.2m of Welsh Government funding.
The Welsh Government Re:FIT Cymru programme enables the Welsh public sector to secure guaranteed savings and reduce carbon impacts by accessing Energy Performance Contracts.
To support a move to a safer, healthier, decarbonised healthcare and work environment Powys Teaching Health Board has procured Vital Energi as a Service Provider via the Re:FIT Framework.
The grant will provide funding to install roof mounted solar panels, upgrade building management systems to allow remote monitoring and increased control of localised heating controls, upgrade roof and pipework insulation, and LED lighting.
Following the completion of the work, the investment will provide Powys Teaching Health Board with an estimated annual energy cost savings of £415,718 and will reduce hospitals’ emissions by an estimated 350 tonnes of carbon each year.
Work will take place at Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital and Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital.
Works are due to begin in December and run until June 2025 and will be phased across the specified sites.