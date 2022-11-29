A FELINFACH man has raised £1,200 for his local NHS charity from the sale of commemorative DVDs in celebration of Sioe Llangeitho’s 100th anniversary.
William Evans, who has been a member of the show’s committee for over 70 years, collected over 900 photographs of the show and placed them on DVDs to sell to the local community.
He raised a total of £1,200 for the cardio-respiratory department at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
In 2011, Mr Evans received “exemplary care” from the cardiac team at Bronglais Hospital before being transferred to Morriston Hospital for a quadruple bypass.
He said: “As a community, we are so lucky to have these amazing facilities and expertise on our doorstep.
“Without Bronglais hospital things would be so much more challenging for pensioners like me who would have to travel a lot further for treatment.”
Gethin Howells, advanced cardiac physiologist, said: “We are very grateful for all the hard work and effort that has let to this donation to the Bronglais Hospital Cardiac Fund.
“Donations like this enable us to invest in the equipment and facilities needed to provide the best possible care for the residents of mid Wales.”