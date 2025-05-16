A woman has challenged herself to running three half marathons to raise funds for Cancer Services and the A&E department at Glangwili Hospital.
Kelly Morris has already completed the Great Welsh Half Marathon in Pembrey on 16 March and is set to take on the Wales Half Marathon at Long Course Weekend on 28 June and Cardiff Half Marathon on 5 October.
Kelly said: “I am running to raise money for a cause that is close to my heart.
“My mother-in-law unfortunately lost her battle but received excellent care from the chemotherapy team at Glangwili.
“I just want to give something back to a charity that makes such a difference to people in such difficult times.”