Thanks to the generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to provide ‘Hospice in Hospital’ care packages for patients receiving end-of-life care and their families at Hospital.
The care packages include snacks, drinks and toiletries as well as practical aids such as a handheld fan and keepsakes including ‘Forget Me Not’ seeds, two wooden hearts and handprint kits.
Dr Isobel Jackson, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, said: “We are very grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to create these care packages for patients receiving end-of-life care and their families.
“This can be a difficult time for patients and their loved ones.
“These tokens of kindness and care will go some way in supporting them through this period.
“We hope that these packages will reaffirm the importance of providing compassionate care to those dying in our hospital with the recognition that a little kindness can go a long way.
“We individualise each bag to some degree to ensure the most useful items are provided to each patient and family depending on their specific needs.
“Some of the items are practical, with a focus on immediate comfort while some are more orientated towards memory creation and future keepsakes.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to have helped fund these wonderful care packages for patients and their families receiving end-of-life care at Glangwili.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
Your donations are making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.