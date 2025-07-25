Much needed business units will be built in Carmarthenshire to Net Zero standards, in a joint project between Carmarthenshire County Council and Welsh Government.
Five energy efficient industrial units will be delivered at Beechwood Industrial Estate, in Llandeilo, for businesses based locally and regionally, supporting economic development in the area.
More than £3 million is being invested by Welsh Government in the 7,150 sq ft site. It includes infrastructure, landscaping, and other associated works.
It follows earlier engagement with the community which identified the need for more employment space.
The development – which is designed to achieve 'Net Zero carbon in-operation target' – forms part of the Welsh Government’s Property Delivery Plan and delivers on Carmarthenshire council’s Ten Towns Initiative.
