Neighbours open gardens to grow Bronglais Chemo Appeal funds
What a blooming lovely idea by Irene Thomas and her next-door neighbour Edna Dowsall, who opened their gardens in Temple Bar and raised £2,600 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Visitors could tour the two gardens in Temple Bar and there were also refreshments, a plant stall and a raffle.
Irene wanted to raise money for the appeal after receiving treatment at the chemotherapy day unit for breast cancer.
Irene, 72, said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer just as the pandemic was getting underway.
“I had chemotherapy at Bronglais, followed by a double mastectomy, more chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
“I wouldn’t be here without the amazing care I had. Everyone was so kind, the staff were wonderful.
“I wanted to help the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit, so my neighbour Edna and I had an open garden event over one weekend.
“I want to say thank you to everyone who helped; there were 10 of us, family and friends.
“Thanks also to everyone who attended and also to those who couldn’t attend but gave donations instead.”
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.
For further information on the Appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
