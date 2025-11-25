Further changes to the way 999 calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service are managed will come into force from 2 December.
The changes will enable the ambulance service to quickly identify and respond to people with a range of serious, time-sensitive conditions which need to be prioritised.
New “Orange Now”, “Yellow Soon” and “Green Planned” categories will replace the existing Amber and Green categories.
It follows the introduction of the “Purple Arrest” and “Red Emergency” categories in July for the most life-threatening calls.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the move was “about making sure everyone gets the right care.”
“The new approach will be evaluated to ensure it is delivering the improvements in patient care which we expect,” he said.
