New addition for community mental health centre’s garden
Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a painted arbour for the garden at the Gorwelion community mental health centre in Aberystwyth thanks to memorial donations.
Gorwelion provides support for adults living in the community with mental health needs.
Following the sad death of a Gorwelion service user, donations in lieu from family and friends were given for an arbour to be purchased in her memory.
Liz Baggott, clinical lead occupational therapist at the centre, said: “Our gardening group has been transforming our outdoor space with support from Mind Aberystwyth and the family donation has enabled us to have an arbour to make the space more welcoming and comfortable.
“The garden is a safe space for people to relax and enjoy the outdoors.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
