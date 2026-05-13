Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded two FeNO devices worth over £1,800 for use across Pembrokeshire communities.
Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) devices test inflammation in the lungs.
This can help diagnose high-risk asthma patients and stratify them into treatment groups.
Claire Hurlin, Strategic Head Community and Chronic Conditions, said: “We’re so pleased that charitable funds have enabled us to purchase the new FeNO devices.
“These machines allow us to improve the assessment of children with asthma in our schools project and the spirometry hub.
“FeNO is a simple breath test.
“Early detection and effective treatment will improve quality of life for the patients and reduce the risk of hospital admission and death.
“Another benefit of the device is that patients often find the numerical readings motivating, seeing their inflammation levels decrease encourages them to maintain good treatment adherence, leading to better long‑term outcomes.
“The devices will also help identify people on asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) registers who do not have asthma or are being over-treated with anti-inflammatory inhalers.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.