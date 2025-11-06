An Aberystwyth-based animal rescue centre is pleading with dog lovers everywhere to help them care for a poorly former racing greyhound.
Bluey has a heart murmur and extremely high blood pressure.
Downes Veterinary Services have referred him to a specialist heart clinic, which is expected to cost around £1,500.
“Bluey, a gorgeous four-year-old greyhound with the gentlest soul, has come into the care of Hector’s Greyhound Rescue after being handed over by his trainer and the Greyhound Board of Great Britain," says Hector's founder Hayley Bradley.
"Now, this beautiful boy needs the help of a heart specialist — and a little love from all of us — to give him the happy, healthy life he deserves.”
