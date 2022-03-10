New nurses to tackle debilitating condition

Pictured are some of the new nurses with Health Minister Eluned Morgan and Chief Nursing Officer Sue Tranka

SPECIALIST endometriosis nurses have been appointed in Betsi Cadwaladr, Hywel Dda and Powys health boards in a bid to improve services for the chronic condition that affects one in 10 women.

The posts, which are across all of Wales’ health boards, are being funded by a £1m a year investment from the Welsh Government as part of wider plans to improve women’s health services.

Health minister, Eluned Morgan, said: “Endometriosis affects one in 10 women.

“It can cause serious pain and can seriously impact quality of life for women affected by the condition.

“Our Women’s Health Implementation Group is progressing vital work to support women’s health and the appointment of a dedicated endometriosis nurse in each health board will help raise awareness, diagnosis and treatment of this serious condition across Wales.

“I have heard of distressing accounts of misdiagnosis and women with this condition not being taken seriously with this condition. I am determined that women in Wales get the service they deserve.”

The appointments were made via the Women’s Health Implementation Group (WHIG), which was set-up by the Welsh Government in 2018, with a budget of up to £1m a year to deliver schemes to improve women’s health services.

All nurses are now in place and will spend time with patients and clinicians to improve services.

They will also work together to share best practice and ensure a consistent level of services across Wales.

In addition, the WHIG have developed a dedicated website for patients and the nurses to use.

Endometriosis Cymru includes personal accounts from women across Wales and a symptom tracker which could become a diagnosis tool for patients and clinicians to speed up diagnosis and treatment

During Endometriosis awareness week last week, the Health Minister and Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka met six of the newly appointed nurses, including Sam Robinson from Hywel Dda, and Amanda Price from Powys Teaching Health Board.

Jo Kitt, Endometriosis Nurse from Aneurin Bevan, said: “Endometriosis can be a debilitating condition but with the right care we can seriously improve patient’s quality of life.

“I look forward to working with all the new nurses to share best practices across Wales.”

The Health Minister added: “Historically women’s health services have not had equal treatment and women’s voices have been ignored.