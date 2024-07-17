Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to help fund a new staff room for the pharmacy department at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The NHS charity has helped transform an old storeroom into a brand-new staff room for the pharmacy staff.
Donna Robson, Pharmacy Site Manager, said: “We’re very grateful that charitable funds have helped us create a new staff rest room.
“The room will accommodate more staff to have a rest break, in an environment that will support staff wellbeing.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”