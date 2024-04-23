Hywel Dda Health Charities is inviting people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to host their own NHS Big Tea on Friday, 5 July, the health service’s 76th birthday.
Led by NHS Charities Together, the NHS Big Tea brings the nation together to celebrate the birthday, giving thanks to the NHS workforce while raising funds to provide the extra support needed for staff, patients, and volunteers.
Tara Nickerson, Fundraising Manager, said: “It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the NHS while enjoying a get together with a cup of tea and a slice of cake.
“And it’s a way of raising funds for your local NHS charity so that we can make a positive difference to staff and patients across the region.”