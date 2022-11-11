North Ceredigion midwives named community team of the year
The North Ceredigion Midwifery team (Supplied )
A TEAM of community midwives in north Ceredigion have been recognised for their work at an awards ceremony.
The North Ceredigion Midwifery team, based at Ysbyty Bronglais, have been named the Community based team of the year at the West Wales Health and Care awards, held earlier this week in Haverfordwest.
The team was shortlisted in two awards categories in recognition of the excellent care they provide that promotes choice and continuity of care and also for their work in increasing the local home birth rate.
The North Ceredigion team consists of Emma McKay, Rhiannon Edwards, Natalie Kentish, Elly Evans, Becky Westbury, Hilda Payne, Hannah Perkins, Hannah Jenkins and Zenobe Reade.
Members of the team collecting their award on Tuesday evening (Supplied )
