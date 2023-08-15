Scheme Co-ordinator Dr Angharad Jones from Aberystwyth University said: “We are delighted to offer this Level 4 qualification for this first time which will help to develop the skills of health and social care support workers in Mid Wales whilst allowing them to remain in full-time employment, as well as offering them a flexible pathway towards a BSc nursing degree if they decide to continue their studies. We have developed this course in collaboration with the NHS in Wales to ensure we are responding to the training needs of the regional healthcare workforce.”