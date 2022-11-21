Paddington bears raise money for Pudsey
By Chris Betteley | Reporter |
@ChrisABetteley[email protected]
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 6:00 am
Share
Staff on Angharad ward raised £380 for Children in Need (Bronglais Hospital )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
ANGHARAD ward at Bronglais Hospital has raised £380 for this year’s Children in Need.
The children’s ward at the Aberystwyth hospital raised the money by holding a raffle of Paddington Bears that were donated to the ward.
Paul Harris, Health Play Specialist, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and congratulations to the winners!"
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |