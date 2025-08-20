Teresa and Alan Wilkin tragically lost their daughter Claire to a brain aneurysm at just 34 in 2010.
This August, Teresa and Alan finally met Simon, who received Claire’s kidneys and, in doing so, likely saved his life.
“In 2011, Simon’s father got in touch with me over Facebook and we realised it was his son who’d had Claire’s kidneys.
“We’ve talked every now and again on the phone and always intended to meet up with him - we even got invited to his wedding.
“It was so surreal after waiting for so long; they made us feel so welcome.
“It was incredible, not many people get to do that, do they?
“It was very strange standing in front of him, a really nice man.
“Standing there knowing that your daughter’s kidneys are inside him is really strange!”
Simon was on 24-hour dialysis due to kidney failure for six years and had been close to getting a kidney a number of times before he got the call that Claire’s was a viable match for him.
Teresa and Alan hadn’t known Claire was on the Organ Donor Register, but Claire having helped to save five lives by donating her kidneys, heart, pancreas and a lung, they have since become staunch campaigners for organ donation.
In 2015 the couple helped to bring about a change in organ donation laws thanks to their campaigning efforts, something which then health minister Mark Drakeford praised as “courageous”.
That year Wales became the first UK nation to switch to an ‘opt-out’ system of organ donations, where adults in Wales are automatically presumed to consent to donating their organs after death unless they opt out.
The couple didn’t know that Claire had joined the Organ Donor Register only months before her sudden death, but said that her choice made their decision easier.
Teresa explained: “We like to keep awareness up about organ donation, as people can still opt out of the register.
“In our view, once people have made their own decisions about what happens to their bodies when they die, that should be that.
“It was a relief when we found out she was on the register.
“Her dad wasn’t sure about organ donation, so when we found out she’d signed up, we weren’t going to go against her wishes - otherwise we wouldn’t have known what to do and would’ve beat ourselves up wondering if we’d done the right thing.
“Instead, she made the decision for us, for her own body.”
Simon and his new wife are now planning a trip to Aberystwyth to visit the couple.
