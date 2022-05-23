Parents urged to remain cautious as new cases of acute hepatitis in children recorded

There have been 17 confirmed cases of acute hepatitis in Children across Wales ( Pixabay )

PARENTS are being urged to stay cautious after four new cases of acute hepatitis in children were confirmed in Wales.

These new cases take the total number of acute hepatitis in children cases in Wales to 17.

Public Health Wales says it is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as well as Public Health Scotland (PHS) and Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland) to investigate cases of acute hepatitis in children.

A PHW spokesperson said: “Active case finding investigations have identified 17 cases in Wales, an increase of four cases since the last update on 6 May.

“A number of hypotheses are being investigated and the information gathered so far increasingly suggests that the rise in these cases may be linked to adenovirus infection, with other factors likely to be playing a role.”

Dr Ardiana Gjini, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, added: “Hepatitis can cause jaundice and inflammation of the liver, so parents and carers should be aware of the symptoms of jaundice – including skin with a yellow tinge which is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes.

“We are reminding the public to familiarise themselves with this and other symptoms of hepatitis in light of these UK cases.

“In addition, the importance of maintaining normal hygiene routines, especially ensuring that children wash their hands properly, help to reduce the spread of many common infections.

“Parents and carers are reminded that they should keep their children away from school and seek advice from a GP or an appropriate specialist if their child experiences any symptoms linked with hepatitis.”

Hepatitis symptoms include:

· dark urine

· pale, grey-coloured poo

· itchy skin

· yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

· muscle and joint pain

· a high temperature

· feeling and being sick

· feeling unusually tired all the time

· loss of appetite