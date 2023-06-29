PEOPLE are being advised to only go to west Wales' biggest hospital if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury as it is currently experiencing 'critical pressures'.
Emergency services at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen are currently experiencing a high number of patients presenting with a range of complex needs, Hywel Dda University Health Board has said.
In a statement posted to social media, the health board said: "Our emergency services at Glangwili Hospital are currently experiencing critical pressures (Thursday 29 June 2023).
"This is due to a high number of patients presenting with a range of complex needs.
"Our teams are helping patients by their clinical priority, but this does mean that in some cases, waits are in excess of what we strive to deliver."
People are advised to only attend the emergency department if they have a life-threatening illness or injury, such as severe breathing difficulties, chest pain or a suspected stroke and serious trauma injuries, such as that caused by a car crash.