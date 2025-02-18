The Welsh Government Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing has outlined ambitious plans to establish Wales as a trailblazer in the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Speaking at the Digging Deeper Conference at the International Conference Centre in Newport, Sarah Murphy highlighted the impact AI is already having in healthcare in Wales, as it was being used to “transform public services and help drive economic growth.”
AI-assisted diagnosis is supporting faster identification of a range of conditions including stroke, prostate and breast cancer across the NHS in Wales.
Sarah Murphy said: “Wales played a pivotal role in shaping the last industrial revolution, and we are determined to play an equally important role in this one too.”