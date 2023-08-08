A group of supporters of the charity walked throughout July to support the Prostate Cymru Big Walk to raise awareness of prostate cancer.
The Ceredigion Friends who participated raised £1,297 during the month thanks to the generosity of those who supported them.
Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in Wales, one in three if there is a family history so it’s important that men and their families are aware of the need to have regular tests to identify the cancer early.
There is a wide range of support available locally through the Friends or through Prostate Cymru directly, including access to a dedicated specialist prostate cancer nurse.
