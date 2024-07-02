More than £1,200 has been raised for the Accident and Emergency department at Bronglais Hospital by a woman to thank them for the care her husband received after having a heart attack.
Georgina Bellcourt raised the funds by taking on the Llanelli Half Marathon as a thanks for the excellent care her husband, Jason, received there.
Georgina said: “Jason suffered a major heart attack in December and he's only 53.
“We nearly lost him.
“If it wasn't for the A&E department at Bronglais Hospital he wouldn't be here.
“I can't thank them enough.
“The half marathon was a challenge with it being my first one.
“It was emotional, thinking of all the wonderful people who supported us and helped raise such a fantastic amount of money for such a great cause and department which saved Jason’s life.”
Catrin Charlton, Senior Nurse, said: “On behalf of all staff in the Emergency and Urgent Care Centre, thank you for your generous donation, your support is greatly appreciated.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Georgina for taking part in the Llanelli Half and raising such a fantastic amount.”