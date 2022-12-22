AN investigation has begun at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board after auditors allegedly found that at least £122m has not been properly accounted for.
The investigation is one of a number taking place at the health board, according to Audit Wales.
A number of errors are said to have been found in the accounts, and the Auditor General will conduct a review to discover how the errors have been made.
It has been reported that auditors looking at Betsi’s accounts for the 2021-22 financial year found “significant errors” and allegedly found £72m of unpaid invoices and bills listed in the accounts, but no evidence that they existed.
Auditors are believed to have raised concerns that £122m of expenditure has not been properly accounted for, and Audit Wales is now investigating to work out if, and how, the money was spent.
The accountancy and consulting firm, Ernst and Young, was commissioned to review the accounts after auditors raised concerns, and following their report, the NHS Counter Fraud Service Wales, an independent body which looks into allegations which can include economic crime in the NHS, including fraud, bribery and corruption, was asked to investigate.
It is understood that the issues being investigated do not involve anyone gaining personally.
Audit Wales said: “The audit of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s 2021-22 accounts identified significant errors.
“The health board was unable to provide sufficient audit evidence to demonstrate the existence of £72m of expenses incurred, but not paid in the year.”
They said there was also insufficient evidence to confirm that expenditure of £122m occurred in the year or was properly accounted for in the correct accounting period.
“Audit Wales is aware that in response to our recommendations, the health board commissioned EY to undertake an external review of the circumstances that led to the errors identified,” the Audit Wales spokesperson continued.
“Audit Wales is also currently undertaking a high-level review of board effectiveness as part of his annual programme of performance audit work at the health board.”
A spokesperson at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “EY (Ernst and Young) have completed an external review of the circumstances that led to the Auditor General’s qualified opinion of the Health Board’s 2021-22 financial accounts. NHS Counter Fraud is now carrying out an investigation, which was requested by Audit Wales, and a small number of staff from our Finance Department are currently taking a leave of absence.
“As I am sure you will appreciate, we have a duty of care to our staff and no further comment will be made while this investigation is ongoing.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on an active investigation.”