£545 boost for Blood Bikes

MEMBERS of the Railway Club, Aberystwyth, have raised £545 for the Hywel Dda North (Aberystwyth) Blood Bike Group.
The money was raised from the club’s monthly quiz nights they have been holding over the past year.
Blood Bikes Wales said a “massive thanks to all those involved in raising the funds”.
Pictured are: front row, Natalie Papageorgiou, Blood Bikes member; Mo Morgan, entertainments manager; Anne Davies, secretary; and Christine Badcock, treasurer, seated on the bike. Back row: Vicky King, Ian Fullard, June Jones – all Blood Bikes members.
