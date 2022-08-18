£6,300 boost for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
NFU Mutual agents and staff at their Aberystwyth agency have nominated the Bronglais Chemo Appeal to receive a donation of £6,379 from their national £1.92 million Agency Giving Fund.
The insurer launched this fund, now in its third year, to help local frontline charities across the country. It forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2022 to help tackle the ongoing effects of the pandemic and assist with recovery.
To ensure these donations are directed where they’re needed most, NFU Mutual’s agents, with over 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.
This donation will help the Bronglais Chemo Appeal as it aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais.
Rhys Davies from NFU Mutual in Aberystwyth said: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated the Bronglais Chemo Appeal for this donation and to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.”
Bridget Harpwood, fundraising officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities, which is running the appeal, said: “We’re enormously thankful to the Aberystwyth agency of NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.
“With the help of our local communities, our dream of having a brand-new, modern and fit-for-the-future unit to greatly improve the experience for our patients can become a reality.
“For further information on the appeal, go to the website at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk”
