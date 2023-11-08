A Ceredigion club has donated £400 to the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Aberystwyth's Bronglais Hospital.
Clwb Gwawr y Gwenoliaid, which is a branch of Merched y Wawr based in the Mydroilyn area, raised the money through a quiz, canapes and cocktails night at Mydroilyn Hall earlier this year.
Meinir Owens Jones, a member of Clwb Gwawr y Gwenoliaid, said: “It was a fun evening at the hall, with some very interesting cuisine, a variety of canapes and four different cocktails.
“Several members of the branch have suffered from breast cancer, so we decided to support the chemotherapy unit at our local hospital.
“Several other Gwawr Clubs came to join us and a sum of £400 was raised on the night.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk