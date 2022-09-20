Some may have thought they were over-ambitious with their plan to cycle over 700 miles, but they headed along the Llŷn Peninsula, round Anglesey, from Flint inland through Oswestry, Abergavenny and Cardiff, before heading along the coast with overnight stops in Swansea, Carmarthen, Pembroke, Newport, Aberaeron and Aberdyfi before arriving back at Criccieth, their starting place, on 18 September “to a fantastic and again unexpected welcome”­.