Rowers swap oars for bikes to boost RNLI
A group of Celtic rowers from MYC Porthmadog have raised thousands for the RNLI, cycling round Wales to visit all 30 of their lifeboat stations.
The group started their arduous challenge on 5 September at Criccieth RNLI station where they received an “impressive and unexpected send off from RNLI volunteers, staff, friends, family and well wishers”, a group spokesperson said.
Some may have thought they were over-ambitious with their plan to cycle over 700 miles, but they headed along the Llŷn Peninsula, round Anglesey, from Flint inland through Oswestry, Abergavenny and Cardiff, before heading along the coast with overnight stops in Swansea, Carmarthen, Pembroke, Newport, Aberaeron and Aberdyfi before arriving back at Criccieth, their starting place, on 18 September “to a fantastic and again unexpected welcome”.
“Having cycled 747.1 miles and ascended 42,674 feet, we certainly had a challenge,” the spokesperson added. “The weather was kind and only on a couple of occasions did we get absolutely soaked in thunder storms. The scenery in Wales, as we all know, is mainly magnificent and compensated for the challenge ahead.
“The Criccieth 2 Criccieth 700 Team wish to thank everyone for their support, encouragement and generous donations for our RNLI fundraising challenge.
“Particular thanks goes to all the RNLI volunteers and staff who provide a 24 hour search and rescue service around the UK and many of whom made us most welcome when visiting their stations.”
Donations for the challenge are still being received at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/criccieth2criccieth700
The team has raised £4,697 so far.
