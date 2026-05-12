A young dog from Aberystwyth has been given the chance to walk again thanks to a cutting‑edge titanium ‘bionic joint’ now being used at CVS’ Bristol Vet Specialists.
Ozzy, a lively Australian Cattle Dog who was only a year and seven months old, had been struggling for months with worsening lameness after his owner, Cerys Williams, noticed he was limping and sitting awkwardly on his right hind leg.
Despite rest and pain relief, the problem continued.
So, he was referred by his local vets to Bristol Vet Specialists animal hospital, after his condition failed to improve.
When Ozzy arrived, he was severely lame and clearly uncomfortable.
His hocks were hyperextended, he avoided putting weight on his right hind limb, and both his tarsi were swollen and painful.
A CT scan revealed the cause: bilateral osteochondritis dissecans of the tarsus - a painful joint condition that, without intervention, could leave him with lifelong arthritis and progressive disability.
Instead of facing restricted mobility or major salvage surgery, Ozzy became one of the first dogs in the UK to receive a pioneering custom‑made ‘joint resurfacing implant’ - designed specifically for his own joint anatomy.
Dan Ogden, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at Bristol Vet Specialists, said: “Before we had access to this technology, our treatment options were really limited.
“The standard approach was to remove the loose, damaged cartilage, but that only gives good results in around a third of cases, and arthritis almost always continues to progress.
“In severe situations, we’d have to consider fusing the joint, which takes away the pain but also takes away a lot of movement.
“Full joint replacements aren’t suitable for many dogs either, especially the smaller or more energetic breeds.”
His cutting‑edge implant combines ultra‑strong titanium with a high‑tech thermoplastic polyurethane surface - a clever springy material that behaves just like real cartilage – to create a “bionic joint” so advanced it could come straight out of a sci‑fi movie.
The implants were created in collaboration with animalTECH, a specialist orthopaedic manufacturer in Germany.
Using Ozzy’s CT scan, animalTECH designed the bespoke implant, custom surgical guides and even 3D‑printed bone models, allowing the surgical team to rehearse the entire procedure before stepping into theatre.
The two hour operation was led by Dan Ogden, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon and Head of Surgery at Bristol Vet Specialists.
Dan added: “These new implants are a completely fresh alternative.
“It gives dogs like Ozzy the best possible chance of getting both their comfort and their mobility back.”
Ozzy’s recovery involved eight weeks of strict rest, followed by a gradual return to exercise.
Cerys said: “Ozzy is now doing well with his recovery, attending physiotherapy every six weeks, and I can clearly see he is a much happier, pain-free dog who can now enjoy life.
“The service and care that Ozzy received at BVS was exceptional.
“Ozzy and I have nothing but praise and gratitude for the excellent service and care that we received from Dr Dan Ogden, and all his colleagues at BVS.”
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