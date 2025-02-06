Senedd members have backed calls for a bill to ensure better support for more than 310,000 unpaid carers across Wales.
Sioned Williams told the Senedd that unpaid carers save the Welsh Government more than £10bn every year as she criticised “significant failings” in terms of support.
She said only between 0.3 and eight per cent of carers who need a carer’s rights assessment received one despite a legal right under the Social Services and Wellbeing Act 2014.
The Plaid Cymru politician told the Senedd: “We cannot continue to fail to support unpaid carers like this.
“We must do more to bridge the gap – the clear gap – between the Act's rhetoric and the reality on the ground.”