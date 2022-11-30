There is no need to be sheepish about this fantastic £619 donation to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal by organisers of the annual New Row Sheepdog Trials.
A raffle was organised to tie in with the trials, which took place on 1 October at New Row, Pontrhydygroes, and the proceeds were donated to the appeal by the organising committee.
Committee secretary Mared Hopkins said: “We raise money for local charities each year and this year we wanted to support the Bronglais Chemo Appeal because it’s something close to everyone’s hearts.
“There was a lot of support for the appeal when we were selling raffle tickets. Everyone was more than willing to give.”
More than 70 dogs took part in this year’s trials, with entrants from all over Wales.
The trials have been running for four generations and were held at Pengwernydd Farm in New Row.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to the New Row Sheepdog Trials Committee for their support and to everyone else who has donated to the appeal.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”