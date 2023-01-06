RESIDENTS in Silian have finally completed their quest to install their very own defibrillator within the village.
An opportunity from Save a Life Cymru meant a free defibrillator was successfully applied for by community benefit society Menter Silian, on the condition that the village fundraised for it’s own storage cabinet and signage.
This target was achieved earlier in 2022 and this life saving equipment has now been installed within the bus stop in Silian and registered on The Circuit - a bespoke portal for the NHS ambulance service across Wales which maps all defibrillators across the UK so that in crucial moments after a cardiac arrest they can direct members of the public to the nearest defibrillator.
Local county Councillor Eryl Evans said: “It is a huge relief to us all to know that this defibrillator is available 24 hours a day and we are immensely lucky to have volunteer guardians who live nearby to monitor it’s use.
“Residents and people with past connections to the village were quick to offer support and I am very proud of the way everybody pulled together on this”
The final stage was to organize a free first aid defibrillator training session with St Johns Ambulance Service, which was held at nearby community school Ysgol y Dderi last month. A sum of £70 was raised at the event and donated to them for their invaluable service.
Local resident Dylan Thomas (pictured) added: “Having this life saving equipment only a few minutes away from my home gives me peace of mind for myself and my family should we ever need it in an emergency.”