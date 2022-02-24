Social housing provider tackles loneliness

AN organisation has been successful in securing a grant to carry out activities to tackle loneliness among older people

Aros Adra is a service within Adra that offers support to people in their home and aims to reduce loneliness.

It offers the service to tenants and individuals who aren’t Adra tenants.

Aros Adra submitted a grant application to Mantell Gwynedd and the Loneliness and Isolation Fund and were successful.

The idea behind this is to bring Aros Adra customers together to socialize, make new friends and to visit somewhere different.

Elin Meirion, Adra’s Older People’s Services Officer, said: “Many of the customers of Aros Adra live on their own and live in isolated areas, so it can be very isolating for them.

“These activities are designed to encourage our customers to socialize and see something different and possibly make friends with each other. ”

The initiative includes six trips, one trip a month visiting somewhere different each month using the grant money so that the trips are free of charge and have the opportunity to reduce loneliness.

The first trip took place last week and Aros Adra customers went on a trip together to Tyddyn Sachau garden centre.

Customers had the opportunity to shop and have lunch in the café.

Everyone enjoyed and got on very well, some have shared phone numbers and want to connect with each other outside of these activities.

Next month Aros Adra plan to go on a trip to Llanfairpwll, Anglesey.