St John Ambulance Cymru has announced the appointment of Richard Lee as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Richard joins the first aid charity for Wales following a five-year period as the Chief Operating Officer at St John Ambulance in England.
His efforts in this role resulted in him being awarded an MBE for services to healthcare during Covid-19 in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List.
Originally from South London, but having spent his teenage years in North Wales, he is a Paramedic and also brings with him previous experience as Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.
He also saw active service in the Royal Air Force during the Gulf War in 1991 and the UN operations in Bosnia in 1993.
Richard, who is also a Commander of the Order of St John, added: “I’m really excited to join St John Ambulance Cymru as its new Chief Executive.
“I look forward to meeting the volunteers and staff and to learning more about the organisation and facing our challenges together.
“Despite financial pressures, I believe in the charity’s ambition for the future and our focus on people, patients, and communities.”
Richard will begin his new role in early May.