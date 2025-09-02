St John Ambulance Cymru’s Save a Life September campaign has returned to promote lifesaving skills to people all over Wales.
The aim of the annual campaign is to encourage people to learn first aid skills and St John Ambulance Cymru will be holding a series of free in-person sessions around the country, as well as offering full workplace training courses and online e-learning courses people can complete to expand their knowledge of lifesaving skills.
St John Ambulance Chief Executive, Richard Lee said: “First aid saves lives, and this campaign is all about equipping people with the simple skills that could be the difference between life and death.
To see a full list of Save a Life September events visit www.sjacymru.org.uk/save-a-life.
