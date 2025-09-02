Renal patients at Ysbyty Gwynedd and Ysbyty Alltwen are set to benefit from new specialist machines that measure body composition, thanks to kinds donation by the Llŷn Bikers group and the Kidney Patients Association.
The Llŷn Bikers raised over £9,000 to purchase the equipment, while the Kidney Patients Association contributed more than £5,000 towards the cost.
The monitors will play a vital role in helping clinical teams measure and assess patients’ fluid levels and body composition with greater precision.
This information is crucial in tailoring treatment plans for people undergoing dialysis, improving comfort, safety, and long-term health outcomes.
Sarah Hirst-Williams, Renal Lead Nurse for Ysbyty Gwynedd and Ysbyty Alltwen Renal Units, said: "We are so grateful to the Llŷn Bikers for their incredible generosity in funding these two Body Composition Monitors.
“This equipment will make a real difference to the care we provide, allowing us to monitor our patients’ health more accurately and respond to changes quickly.
“The impact on patients’ comfort, safety, and quality of life cannot be overstated.”
Eifion Roberts, from Llŷn Bikers said: “Our group has always been passionate about supporting local causes, and after learning how important this equipment is for patients, we knew it was something we wanted to help fund.
“Meeting the staff and hearing about where the monitors will be used really brought home how much of a difference it will make."
David Austin, from the Kidney Patients Association added: “As a local charity supporting Ysbyty Gwynedd and Alltwen Renal units, a donation of this size is significant and extremely appreciated.
“These funds have enabled us to purchase this equipment which will undoubtedly improve the excellent care and treatment our patients receive.”
The two monitors are now in use at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and Ysbyty Alltwen in Tremadog.
