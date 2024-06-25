St John Ambulance Cymru marked St John’s Day on 24 June by launching its latest Impact Report, which highlights how the first aid charity for Wales helped tens of thousands of people last year.
The annual report includes stories of lives saved by St John people and key statistics and public feedback that “demonstrate the crucial difference” the charity made in communities across the country in 2023.
The report also includes key figures showing the number of people who gained new skills by attending a Workplace Training course or a free first aid demonstration, as well as the thousands of patients helped via patient transport and the charity’s front-line schemes such as our Falls Response.
St John Ambulance Cymru’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Lee said: “This powerful report illustrates the lifesaving contribution that our St John people made in your community in 2023.
“I couldn’t be more proud of everything our people do day in day out whether it’s our first aiders and healthcare professionals at events, our youth leaders, our ambulance and falls teams or the people behind the scenes who train the public and our people, fundraise and keep the charity running.
“It really is a team effort.”