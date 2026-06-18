A worsening shortage of radiologists and cancer doctors is causing dangerous delays to diagnosis and treatment for patients across the UK, according to new Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) 2025 workforce data.
The RCR warns that without action to boost the workforce, more patients will suffer as demand continues to rise.
The report, based on responses from UK cancer centre and radiology department leaders found that eight in 10 radiology leaders and half of cancer leaders say staff shortages are causing patients’ conditions to worsen.
The report also found that severe shortages of radiologists and cancer doctors are driving delays to diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other serious conditions, while workforce shortages are worse in deprived and rural areas.
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