Monty Mini Fest will return on 14 June, with Children’s Laureate Wales Nicola Davies headlining a day of top writing for children.
“I’m really looking forward to bringing my fantasy world of my tiger sea captain and his friends to Montgomeryshire, and to talking about my plans for my remaining time as Children's Laureate for Wales - mapping the future and a project making poems and songs about Wales' migratory species,” Nicola said.
Monty Mini Fest is Monty Lit Fest’s day of celebration of children’s books, named in honour of the much-missed Jill Kibble of Montgomery, a great enthusiast for involving children in all things creative.
Held in association with Firefly Press, the Mini Fest starts with Storytime for the Under 7’s, followed by Sharon Marie Jones sharing the adventures in her Grace-Ella series of books featuring a young witch and her magical friends.
She said: “I'm looking forward to bringing Grace-Ella's magical mayhem to Monty this year. Expect potion mixing and a sprinkling of chaos to spark the imagination!”
Rhiannon Oliver, author of Fresh, her debut book of poetry for the over 8’s said: “I'm really looking forward to joining families for some poetry fun at Monty Mini Fest!”
Emma Rea, who will discuss her book, Entangled, said: “I’m excited to meet the children of Montgomery and chat with them about stories and story-making. It’s always a privilege to get an insight into children’s imaginations and share my ideas and working processes.”
Monty Minifest takes place on 14 June at the Activity Centre in tMontgomery.
Tickets (children go free) are now on sale and you can browse the programme at montylitfest.com where you can also sign up for the newsletter.
Tickets are available via the website or from Montgomery’s Bookshop and Ivy Cafe/Post Office. For more information, email [email protected] or call Suzy on 07540 964678.
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