“With my particular community-based, arts and mental health work, and fairly diverse skillset - including the community connections I have cultivated and grown working within the local, Ceredigion community in many varied roles over the past 20 years - it became clear to both myself, my mentor, and branch director, Graham Rees, that I would be best placed in my new role, as community development officer, and I am now the Aberystwyth branch educational outreach volunteer.”